Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 11,543 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $455.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.85. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AlloVir news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $174,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,135 shares of company stock valued at $219,126 in the last 90 days. 54.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

