Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,002 Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Celularity were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celularity by 37.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celularity by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELU opened at $0.63 on Friday. Celularity Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELU. Morgan Stanley cut Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

