Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 28,134 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $50,379.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,424.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares in the company, valued at $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,048 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $50,379.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,424.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

