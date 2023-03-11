Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 30,321 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conn’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONN. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin bought 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

