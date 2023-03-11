Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 34,698 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLNK opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.11. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen decreased their target price on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

