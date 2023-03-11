Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,493 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Busey were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in First Busey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Busey by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in First Busey by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

First Busey Price Performance

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,652.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 35,299 shares worth $873,333. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

