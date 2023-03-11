Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $117,000 Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday.

Semrush Price Performance

Semrush Profile

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $7.80 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.