Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $193,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $94,631.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

