Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $209,000 Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,743,000 after acquiring an additional 308,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Denbury by 2.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Citigroup raised their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

DEN stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

