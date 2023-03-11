Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

TRKNY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

Read More

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.