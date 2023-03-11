Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 248.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 400.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

