United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after acquiring an additional 178,233 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.