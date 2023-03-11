Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.55. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 622,145 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -545.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Uniti Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.