Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Verbund Price Performance

Verbund stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.97.

Get Verbund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.