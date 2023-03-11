Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of LGIH opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.