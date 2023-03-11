Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

