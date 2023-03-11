Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,173 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

