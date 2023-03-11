Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,303 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.2 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

