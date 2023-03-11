Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 719,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 427,184 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

