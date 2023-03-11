Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 533,142 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

