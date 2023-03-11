Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,265 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $95,010.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 91,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $95,010.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,713.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 398,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,247 and sold 1,270,113 shares valued at $19,636,588. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

