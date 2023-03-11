Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,323 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of SCS opened at $7.50 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $845.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

