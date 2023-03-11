Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $57.95 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.