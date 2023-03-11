Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,725 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $57.95 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities
In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
