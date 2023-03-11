Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,979 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

