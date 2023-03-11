Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,068,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

