Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,402 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

