Verition Fund Management LLC Has $181,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $752.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.65.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

