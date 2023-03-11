Verition Fund Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

