Verition Fund Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 725,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,894,000 after buying an additional 230,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 14,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

