Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $137,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $24.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

