Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,576 shares of company stock worth $6,668,528 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CRDO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
