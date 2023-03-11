Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,576 shares of company stock worth $6,668,528 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

