Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 603,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $19,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.34%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.