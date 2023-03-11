Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 114.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Photronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

