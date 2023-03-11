Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stratasys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

