Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

