Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 583,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 580,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

