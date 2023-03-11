Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $682,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,536,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 397,709 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at IVERIC bio
In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,476. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.