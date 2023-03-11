Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $682,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,536,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 397,709 shares during the period.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,476. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.