Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MACA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter worth $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

