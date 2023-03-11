Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.62 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

