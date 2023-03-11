Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of -43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

