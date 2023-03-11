Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 27,690 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,382 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,385 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.82. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.06.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

