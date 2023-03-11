Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 496,512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,212 shares of company stock worth $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

