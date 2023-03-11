Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,789 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 75.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 264,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 215.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 224,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

