Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,185 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 294.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 570,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 633,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 973,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.5 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

