Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,711 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

