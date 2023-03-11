Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 10,387 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,666 shares of company stock worth $3,452,089 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of ZM opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

