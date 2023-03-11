Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 15,011 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after buying an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.