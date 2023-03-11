Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 20,572 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.