Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,352 shares of company stock valued at $830,878. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

