Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,534 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IVT opened at $21.51 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
